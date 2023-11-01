Gaza communications cut again; Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel: Live updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See below for the latest updates.

Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said overnight that all internet and communications services in the Gaza Strip have been interrupted.

The same data provider said Friday that internet service in the strip had been cut off by Israeli bombardment.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were reportedly killed and injured after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry and the director of the nearby Indonesian hospital said at least 50 people were killed in the blast. CNBC was unable to independently verify the number of casualties.

An IDF spokesperson said the Israeli military killed senior Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, one of the architects of the Oct. 7 terror attack, during the deadly strike. CNBC was not able to confirm his death.

Elsewhere, Bolivia announced it has severed diplomatic ties with Israel as a result of civilian losses caused by its war campaign. Chile and Colombia have recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel; Chile and Colombia recall ambassadors

Bolivia on Tuesday announced it has severed diplomatic ties with Israel as a result of civilian losses caused by its war campaign in the Gaza Strip, while Chile and Colombia have recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country for consultations.

The Bolivian decision took place after a Monday meeting with the Palestinian ambassador to the South American country, said Maria Nela Prada, minister of the Bolivian presidency, in an update.

In addition to dissolving diplomatic ties with Israel, she said Bolivia's government "demand the end of attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have so far led to thousands of civilian deaths, and the forced displacement of Palestinian people," according to a CNBC translation.

Aizar Raldes | Afp | Getty Images

"The government of Bolivia's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and to the Ayatollah's regime in Iran," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "By taking this step, the Bolivian government is aligning itself with the Hamas terrorist organization."

It added, "In any case, since the change of government in Bolivia, relations between the countries have been devoid of content."

Bolivia interrupted diplomatic ties with Israel between 2009 and 2020 also because of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Overnight, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric Font both announced recalling their countries' ambassadors to Israel for consultations in separate social media posts translated by CNBC.

Several countries have called upon Israel to be proportionate in its military response in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli military says it is only targeting the forces and position of Hamas, after the Palestinian militant group's terror attacks of Oct. 7.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Doubts on opening of Rafah border crossing

Mohamed Abd El Ghany | Reuters

There are still doubts surrounding the opening of the Rafah border crossing for wounded people on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The news outlet reports that there has been no confirmation from the Egyptian side and it would also need the approval of Israel.

That comes despite the media director on Palestinian side saying "The Rafah land crossing will be opened tomorrow, Wednesday, for a number of wounded to leave to complete their treatment in Egyptian hospitals."

The BBC reported late Tuesday that the U.K. Foreign Office had informed British nationals trapped in Gaza about "credible reports" that Rafah might open for limited exits.

— Matt Clinch

Palestinian telco says internet service has been interrupted in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian telecommunications provider Paltel said all internet and communications services in the Gaza Strip have been interrupted, according to a statement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

أهلنا الكرام في الوطن الحبيب،



نأسف للإعلان عن انقطاع كامل لكافة خدمات الاتصالات والإنترنت مع قطاع غزة، وذلك بسبب تعرض المسارات الدولية والتي تم إعادة وصلها سابقاً للفصل مرة اخرى.



حماكم الله وحمى بلادنا — Paltel (@Paltelco) November 1, 2023

— Christine Wang

WHO chief: 'There's no time to waste'

Mohammed Abed | Afp | Getty Images

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, issued an urgent call for "unrestricted" access to Gaza so that aid organizations can deliver life-saving supplies.

Calling the scale of the casualties "staggering," Tedros said that without access, "tragedy will continue unfolding before our eyes."

"The limited aid flow is a mere trickle of the growing needs," Tedros posted on X. "Without urgent, unrestricted access at scale, tragedy will continue unfolding before our eyes. The conflict started on 7 October, the first aid crossing was on 21 October. Since then, @WHO has only been able to transport enough supplies for approximately 370,000 people, including for traumatic wound and burn care, and treatment for serious chronic conditions."

Tedros called for an "immediate humanitarian pause:" "There's no time to waste. Every moment matters."

The number of civilian casualties in #Gaza is staggering.



The limited aid flow is a mere trickle of the growing needs.



Without urgent, unrestricted access at scale, tragedy will continue unfolding before our eyes.



The conflict started on 7 October, the first aid crossing was… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 31, 2023

Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Mohammed Abed | Afp | Getty Images

— Riya Bhattacharjee

Biden says he 'will continue to support safe passage for Gaza civilians seeking safety'

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Joe Biden said on X that he is "not done pushing for more aid and will continue to support safe passage for Gaza civilians seeking safety."



"Yesterday saw the largest delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza so far, and more trucks are being cleared to enter today. But many more are needed," Biden posted on Tuesday.

Human rights groups have been sounding the alarm about an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid heavy bombardment by Israeli troops, as Gaza health officials report more than 8,500 people have lost their lives since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7. Stark images of entire families stranded without food, water, sanitation and other basic necessities have emerged on social media and television networks across the world, sparking protests globally.

NBC News reported that although Muslim Americans voted overwhelmingly for Biden, community leaders in swing states say that the president's handling of the war in Gaza risks losing their support.

"It literally may dissuade enough voters to sit back in the next election and watch Donald Trump control the presidency, watch the Republicans control the Congress and also know that conservatives will have control of the Supreme Court," said Wa'el Alzayat, the CEO of Emgage, a group that mobilizes American-Muslim voters.

Read the full report on NBC News.

— Riya Bhattacharjee

Blinken, in call with Israel's president, emphasizes minimizing harm to civilians

Fadi Alwhidi | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday "emphasized the need to take feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians" during a telephone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the State Department said, amid the conflict with Hamas.

"The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

— Reuters

Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday, State Department says

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced plans to travel to Israel on Friday to consult with Israeli officials about their ongoing war on Hamas.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Tuesday that Blinken would visit Israel "and then will make other stops in the region." He did not identify the other planned stops.

Blinken made an urgent trip to the Middle East earlier this month, visiting Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

— Associated Press

CNBC’s previous coverage

Dozens of deaths reported in Gaza refugee camp airstrike; Israel says it killed top Hamas commander