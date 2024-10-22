IRS announces new federal income tax brackets for 2025

The IRS has unveiled higher federal tax brackets for 2025 to adjust for inflation.

The standard deduction will increase to $30,000 for married couples filing together and $15,000 for single taxpayers.

There are also changes to the long-term capital gains brackets, estate tax exemption, child tax credit eligibility and more.

Rockaa | E+ | Getty Images

The IRS has announced new federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2025.

In its announcement Tuesday, the agency raised the income thresholds for each bracket, which applies to tax year 2025 for returns filed in 2026. The top rate of 37% applies to individuals with taxable income above $626,350 and married couples filing jointly earning $751,600 or more for 2025.



The IRS also boosted figures for dozens of other provisions, including long-term capital gains brackets, estate and gift tax exemption and eligibility for the child tax credit, among others.

Federal tax brackets for 2025

Federal income tax brackets show how much you owe on each part of your "taxable income," which you calculate by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.

37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $626,350 ($751,600 for married couples filing jointly)

35% for incomes over $250,525 ($501,050 for married couples filing jointly)

32% for incomes over $197,300 ($394,600 for married couples filing jointly)

24% for incomes over $103,350 ($206,700 for married couples filing jointly)

22% for incomes over $48,475 ($96,950 for married couples filing jointly)

12% for incomes over $11,925 ($23,850 for married couples filing jointly)

10% for incomes of $11,925 or less ($23,850 or less for married couples filing jointly)

After 2025, lower taxes enacted by former President Donald Trump will sunset without action from Congress. If the provision expires, the tax brackets will revert to 2017 levels, shifting to 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35% and 39.6%.

Higher standard deduction

The standard deduction will also increase in 2025, rising to $30,000 for married couples filing jointly, up from $29,200 in 2024. Starting in 2025, single filers can claim $15,000, a bump from $14,600.

Trump's tax cuts also included higher standard deductions, which will sunset after 2025 if Congress doesn't extend that tax break.