Indian PM Modi says a consensus has been reached on a G20 declaration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered no other details on the exact wording of the communique.

There were fears Delhi negotiators and diplomats might not be able to broker a consensus at this year's meeting due to Russian and Chinese objections on the reference to the ongoing war.

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday the Group of 20 nations had reached a consensus on a joint declaration, despite differences over the war in Ukraine.

Modi offered no other details on the exact wording of the communique, but the announcement suggests G20 member states have agreed on the substance of the outcome of this weekend's leaders' summit in Delhi.

The various leaders will still have to vote on the proposal that India has fostered, but that is seen largely as a formality at this point. A press conference is scheduled to take place later on Saturday, where more details will likely be released.

