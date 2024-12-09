India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

India has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as governor of the country's central bank for a three-year period, according to CNBC TV18.

He will on Tuesday take over from outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das, following the latter's six-year tenure.

Malhotra is set to take over at a critical time for the world's third-largest economy, which is attempting to contain rising inflation without impairing growth.

Last week, the central bank opted to keep interest rates unchanged at 6.5% after inflation surged to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October — above the central bank's 4% target and 6% tolerance ceiling.

Market concerns have mounted over whether the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictive measures risk deviating India's economy from hitting its 6.6% growth forecast for the fiscal year through March 2025 after logging a weaker-than-expected expansion of just 5.4% over the July-September quarter.

The International Monetary Fund currently sees economic growth for the country of 1.44 billion at 7% this year, with inflation at 4.4% over the period.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.