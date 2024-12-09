Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

People stand in front of a Reserve Bank of India logo at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India, 5 September, 2023.
Niharika Kulkarni | Nurphoto | Getty Images

India has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as governor of the country's central bank for a three-year period, according to CNBC TV18.

He will on Tuesday take over from outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das, following the latter's six-year tenure.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Malhotra is set to take over at a critical time for the world's third-largest economy, which is attempting to contain rising inflation without impairing growth.

Last week, the central bank opted to keep interest rates unchanged at 6.5% after inflation surged to a 14-month high of 6.21% in October — above the central bank's 4% target and 6% tolerance ceiling.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Market concerns have mounted over whether the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictive measures risk deviating India's economy from hitting its 6.6% growth forecast for the fiscal year through March 2025 after logging a weaker-than-expected expansion of just 5.4% over the July-September quarter.

The International Monetary Fund currently sees economic growth for the country of 1.44 billion at 7% this year, with inflation at 4.4% over the period.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us