‘I'm not going to bend at all': Trump doubles down on tariff plans as stocks sink

President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his escalating tariff plans, even as his economic agenda continued to rattle investors and contribute to a weekslong stock market sell-off.

"I'm not going to bend at all," Trump said when asked about his tariff plans during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump specifically said he would not change his mind about enacting sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" on other countries that put up trade barriers to U.S. goods. The White House has said those tariffs are set to take effect April 2.

Trump's comments came as major stock indexes continued to tumble Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 10% from its recent highs and entering correction territory.

