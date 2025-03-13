Money Report

‘I'm not going to bend at all': Trump doubles down on tariff plans as stocks sink

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13, 2025.
Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump doubled down on his escalating tariff plans.
  • "I'm not going to bend at all," Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
  • The comments came as major stock indexes continued to tumble, with the S&P 500 falling 10% from its recent highs and entering correction territory.

President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his escalating tariff plans, even as his economic agenda continued to rattle investors and contribute to a weekslong stock market sell-off.

"I'm not going to bend at all," Trump said when asked about his tariff plans during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump specifically said he would not change his mind about enacting sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" on other countries that put up trade barriers to U.S. goods. The White House has said those tariffs are set to take effect April 2.

Trump's comments came as major stock indexes continued to tumble Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 10% from its recent highs and entering correction territory.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

