I'm a nutritionist and longevity expert from Japan—these 5 desserts are actually healthy when you're craving sugar

Growing up in Nara, Japan, I always loved eating "wagashi," or traditional Japanese sweets. My favorite was pudding and cakes made with "anko," which is sweet red bean paste.

But when I moved to the U.S. and became a nutritionist, I couldn't believe the dessert selections at the grocery stores. They were too rich and sugary for me. So I started making recipes inspired by my childhood.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Now when people ask me how they can get rid of their sweet tooth, I tell them they don't need to. By being more mindful and making small adjustments, sweet treats can actually be a healthy and even medicinal part of your diet.

Here are some my go-to desserts when I need a sweet fix:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

1. Japanese sweet potatoes

There are two types of Japanese sweet potatoes that I like: "satsumaimo," which has a purple skin and a pale yellow flesh, and "murasaki imo," which has purple skin and flesh. You can typically find both at American supermarkets.

Japanese people are crazy about baked sweet potatoes, called "yaki imo." I bake a medium-sized sweet potato in the oven for about 60 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

You can adjust the cooking time depending on the size. These sweet potatoes are so concentrated in flavor that they don't need much else to be delicious.

I also make sweet potato wagashi from steamed or baked sweet potatoes, dried fruits, chestnuts, cinnamon, matcha and a bit of sea salt. These ingredients are packed with nutrients!

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

2. Sweet adzuki bean paste

I'm a huge fan of adzuki paste, or "anko." You can typically find it at an Asian supermarket or online. Typically, anko is made with a lot of sugar, so when I make my own, I use alternative natural sweeteners like dates, goji berries, cinnamon or persimmons.

To prepare anko, I soak red beans overnight, drain them, then combine all my ingredients — beans, a 2-inch piece of konbu seaweed, dried fruits, chestnuts, cinnamon and sea salt — in a rice cooker and set it on the brown rice setting.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

It can be used in a variety of desserts, including "an-pan," a soft bread with anko filling, "ohagi," a rice cake covered with anko, "zenzai," a sweet adzuki bean soup, and "dorayaki," an anko-filled pancake.

Adzuki beans are also frequently used medicinally and ritually in Japan. We like adding them in recipes meant to promote health, peace and wealth. They are high in fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium and vitamin B.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

The dried fruit aids digestion and overall gut health, and the cinnamon can help boost metabolic and immune function. When it comes to beans as surprising desserts, I'm also a big fan of edamame paste, called "zunda." It pairs perfectly with tofu mochi, which is made with tofu and rice flour.

3. Dates and dark chocolate

Dates are naturally sweet and high in vitamins, nutrients, fiber and magnesium. Dark chocolate provides us with antioxidants that are great for heart health and fighting inflammation.

The way I prepare it is simple: Just cut down the middle of a dry Medjool date and stuff it with a small piece of dark chocolate and a walnut. That's it! You can try different combinations of fruits and nuts, too.

4. Rainbow berry jam

Berries are filled with polyphenols, which are antioxidants found in plants that can help defend against inflammation and boost cell health.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

I don't add any sugar to my jam. Depending on the season, I use a handful of frozen or fresh organic berries (usually a combination of raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries) mixed with apple sauce, a slice of organic orange with the peel still on, a little bit of dried goji berries, flaxseed and cinnamon powder. Sometimes I will add a dash of rum for a little kick.

﻿I start with medium heat. After the mixture starts to boil, I immediately reduce it to low heat, then let it simmer for about 40 minutes with the lid on. I'll occasionally stir it to keep it from burning. Then I turn off the heat and let it sit for about an hour with the lid on.

You can keep it in the fridge for about a week or two. I like serving it with dark chocolate, vegan matcha cake or chia seed pudding. This jam tastes heavenly when spread on a slice of whole wheat bread, too.

5. Chia and flax seed pudding

I call this my "Que Sera, Sera" pudding. Just like the song, "whatever will be, will be," so add whatever you want to personalize it. I enjoy this dessert because it is packed with protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

My go-to recipe:

3 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds

2 cups unsweetened soy milk (or any non-dairy milk)

2 ripe bananas

1/4 cup choice of dried fruit — goji, mango, date, apricot or any of your favorites

1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon, matcha or unsweetened cacao powder

A handful of frozen or fresh berries or roasted walnuts (as optional toppings)

Put everything ingredients into a mason jar, combine well and place into the refrigerator overnight.

Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RDN is a certified nutritionist and longevity expert. Born and raised Nara, Japan, her approach focuses on a plant-based diet. She has worked in nutritional roles at substance recovery centers, charter schools and food banks. Follow her on Instagram @michian_rd.

Are you ready to buy a house? Take Smarter by CNBC Make It's new online course How to Buy Your First Home. Expert instructors will help you weigh the cost of renting vs. buying, financially prepare, and confidently navigate every step of the process—from mortgage basics to closing the deal. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through July 15, 2025.