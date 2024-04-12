IEA downgrades oil demand growth forecast as prices heat up on elevated Middle East tensions

In its latest monthly oil market report, the IEA said it had revised down its 2024 oil demand growth forecast by roughly 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd.

The International Energy Agency on Friday downgraded its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth, citing "exceptionally weak" OECD deliveries, a largely complete post-Covid-19 rebound and an expanding electric vehicle fleet.

In its latest monthly oil market report, the IEA said it had revised down its 2024 oil demand growth forecast by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd.

The global energy watchdog said that it expected the pace of expansion to decelerate even further to 1.1 million bpd next year "as the post-Covid 19 rebound has run its course."

The IEA's report comes amid a rebound in oil prices on elevated Middle East tensions, with energy market participants closely monitoring the prospect of supply disruptions from the oil-producing region.

Iran, which is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has vowed to retaliate after it accused Israel of bombing its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier this month.

The attack has ratcheted up tensions in a region already grappling with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

International benchmark Brent crude futures with June delivery traded 1% higher at $90.62 per barrel on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures with May delivery rose 1.2% to trade at $86.07 per barrel.

"We're seeing the surge in [electric vehicle] sales, especially in China and also in Europe, really taking into gasoline demand, but also in the United States," Toril Bosoni, head of oil industry and markets division at the IEA, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Friday.

"There has been a lot of talk about sales not increasing as much as maybe was expected, but EV sales and increased fuel efficiencies in the car fleet is lowering gasoline demand, at least in advanced economies and particularly in China."

Asked about some of the main concerns relating to oil supply security, Bosoni replied, "We are watching, obviously, the Middle East very closely. The continued tanker attacks in the Red Sea is of key concern, but also escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, and then we're seeing tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, with attacks on Russian refineries."

"So, there are several tension points in the oil market today that we're watching very closely that could have major impacts ... if there would be any significant outages," she added.