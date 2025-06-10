Money Report

IBM announces new quantum processor, plan for Starling supercomputer by 2029

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

Parts of the IBM Quantum System Two are seen at IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center on June 6, 2025 in Yorktown Heights, New York.
Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images
  • IBM on Tuesday announced a detailed roadmap to develop a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer called Quantum Starling.
  • Part of the company's plan involves the new IBM Quantum Nighthawk processor, which is set to release later this year, according to a blog post announcing the roadmap.
  • Microsoft and Amazon announced quantum chips this year, following Google's "Willow" rollout in December.

IBM on Tuesday announced a roadmap to develop a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer called Quantum Starling.

Part of the company's plan involves the new IBM Quantum Nighthawk processor, which is set to release later this year, according to a blog post announcing the details.

"Unlocking the full promise of quantum computing will require a device capable of running larger, deeper circuits with hundreds of millions of gates operating on hundreds of qubits, at least," the company said in a blog post. "More than that, it will require a device capable of correcting errors and preventing them from spreading throughout the system. ... it will require a fault-tolerant quantum computer.

Fault tolerance refers to the system's ability to correct and deal with errors.

The quantum race accelerated this year after Google announced its breakthrough quantum chip "Willow" in December. Microsoft rolled out its first quantum chip Majorana 1 in February, and Amazon followed a week later with its "Ocelot" chip.

Quantum computing has received more attention and investment in recent years as experts say they are getting closer to a device that can actually solve problems faster than a traditional computer based on semiconductors.

Researchers say a working quantum computer will be a useful tool to simulate complicated physics or do math that could decipher encrypted data.

Quantum Starling will be built at the IBM Poughkeepsie Lab in New York.

IBM's new roadmap sets a timeline for building the components needed in the build, with a series of processors and adapters all named with the bird theme.

This year the company is building the Quantum Loon chip, followed by the Quantum Kookaburra, a quantum processor module, in 2026, the blog post said. The Quantum Cockatoo adapter is set for 2027.

The Quantum Nighthawk processor will replace the company's Quantum Heron processor, the company said in the post. IBM said Nighthawk can run quantum circuits with 5,000 gates, like the Heron, but plans to boost it to 15,000 gates by 2028.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

