I published my first book at 38—here's exactly how I changed careers to make it happen

Once upon a time, before I ever gave any serious thought to becoming an author, I was a recruiter. Then I was an HR manager, resume writer, career advice columnist, and career coach. For the most part, I really enjoyed it. Helping others find jobs they love, or at least like, is incredibly rewarding.

But at a certain point, I became determined to write a novel. My knowledge of books was limited to reading them. I had no idea where to begin.

What I did know how to do was execute a thoroughly researched career pivot. I'd been telling other people how to do that for years. Now it was my turn.

Spoiler alert: It took about five years, but I made it happen. My first novel went to auction, where I landed a six-figure, two-book deal with HarperCollins and was able to start writing full-time. "Dear Dotty" was published last year, and my second novel, "Lucky Break," comes out in July. I'm currently hard at work on a draft of a third novel.

Here's how I did it:

1. I did my research

This is the first thing I'd tell anyone considering a change. Look at job postings and LinkedIn profiles of people who have the jobs you want. How did they get there? What skills do they have that you need to cultivate?

I had to learn things like how to write a novel, how a book gets published, what the word count of a manuscript should be, how to get an agent, and what an editor does. So, you know, everything.

I started with Google. It led me to resources like "The Shit No One Tells You About Writing" and Susan Dennard's blog (now a Substack), which helped me understand what my career pivot would entail.

2. I invested in learning

I quickly realized that understanding the publishing industry wouldn't do anything for me if I didn't know how to write the story. So I enrolled in a part-time, two-year writing program.

What drew me to the Stanford Continuing Studies Novel Writing Certificate was how it focused on guiding students through the process, from initial inspiration to writing to revision. Even better, we'd get feedback from teachers, all of whom were published authors themselves, and fellow students. I knew I needed to learn the craft and for me, this was the best option.

3. I practiced my skills

I also wanted to get experience submitting work, implementing feedback, working with editors, and even getting rejected — all things needed to be comfortable with if I wanted to make this my career.

So I wrote career advice articles for The Muse, some of which also ran on Forbes, Business Insider, and Fast Company; blogged about living aboard a 45-foot boat; and submitted a short story that was rejected about 10 times before Storyshares published it.

Getting better at the craft of writing was so much fun. Getting better at taking in feedback and rejection? Less fun! But all necessary.

4. I built a new network

Once I completed a draft of my manuscript, which took two years, I felt ready to learn more about how to get it published.

Connecting with fellow writers at the Northern California Writers' Retreat provided both emotional support and practical knowledge. These peers became my first readers, accountability buddies, and partners in promoting my book.

Meeting industry professionals taught me things that no amount of internet research could provide. However, I quickly learned an important truth: Connections can open doors and get your manuscript read faster, but this won't get you published if your writing isn't compelling.

While networking is essential, continuously improving your craft is even more important.

5. I reframed my online presence

The closer I became to being ready to query (i.e., send my manuscript to agents I hoped would be interested in representing me), the more I focused on building my platform. I already had a website for my career advice articles and an Instagram about boat life, so I decided to repurpose them.

I updated my website to include a section about my writing journey and upcoming novel. I shifted my Instagram content to include more behind-the-scenes glimpses of my writing process alongside the boat life posts. This gave me a foundation to build an author platform without starting completely from scratch.

6. I didn't quit my day job

In the midst of this lengthy career pivot that came with absolutely no guarantees, I juggled a few freelance jobs: as a personal assistant, a real estate assistant, a career advice columnist, a freelance resume writer, and a contract career coach — sometimes all at once! Yes, I was tired.

My sweet, supportive husband, Brian, worked full-time during this period, and we don't have children. None of this is one-size-fits-all.

7. I prepared my 'application' materials

My "application" was my very polished manuscript and my query letter (which I was delighted to find wasn't too dissimilar from a cover letter). I spent months refining it, researching agents who represented books similar to mine, and personalizing each submission.

Just like with job applications, I made sure my first impression was impeccable — no typos, proper formatting, and a compelling hook that would make agents want to read more.

8. I was patient, and kept creating in the meantime

Publishing moves slowly. Some agents responded within days, others took months, and some never responded at all. It took nearly nine months before I finally received an offer of representation.

While waiting to hear back, I started outlining my second novel and continued building relationships with other writers. This kept me sane and ensured I was developing my skills and expanding my network.

When I eventually got interest from editors, they wanted to know what else I was working on. Because I hadn't stopped creating, I had multiple ideas to discuss, ultimately leading to a second book contract.

9. I never stopped learning

I took into account feedback I received and made significant revisions to my manuscript. I saw firsthand how being flexible and willing to change your approach is often what separates successful authors from those who give up too soon.

Having a growth mindset was key to my success. Pivoting from recruiter to novelist isn't exactly the same as changing careers from, say, accounting to customer service. But like any meaningful career change, it requires patience, perseverance, and a willingness to learn.

Even with my second novel about to publish and a third in the works, I'm still learning every day.

Jaclyn Westlake writes books about funny, flawed women trying to find their way in the world. Her debut novel, "Dear Dotty," is available wherever books are sold. Her second novel, "Lucky Break," is out July 15, 2025. A recruiter turned career advice columnist, her work has appeared on The Muse, Business Insider, and Inc. You can follow her adventures in writing, beach living, and beyond on Instagram @jaclyn_writing or at jaclynwestlake.com.

This article has been excerpted and adapted from an installment of Jaclyn Westlake's Substack newsletter, "Dear Reader." It has been republished with permission.