I pay $1,450 a month to live on a houseboat in Toronto—'the best decision I ever made': Take a look inside

I've spent much of my life on the water. I took sailing lessons as a child, spent 10 months living and studying aboard a tall ship in high school, and worked as a stewardess on a yacht for two and a half years after university.

When I moved from the water into Canada's largest city, Toronto, in 2013, I figured boat life was behind me — an unfortunate but necessary trade-off for a career in the big city.

Toronto is one of the least affordable housing markets in the world. Though I'd saved up, I recognized that I'd likely need to rent for the foreseeable future as I transitioned to my new life on land.

But in 2020, after several months of living in Covid lockdown with my three housemates, I stumbled upon an article about houseboats for sale just 30 minutes from downtown. The featured houseboats ranged in price from about $235,000 to about $286,000.

With the average Toronto area home selling for nearly $700,000 at the time, these houseboats were one of the few affordable options.

Within months, one of them would become my new home.

Buying a houseboat: 'It felt like the perfect place for me'

I visited one of the houseboats the following week. The marina brimmed with life. Swans glided up to the houseboat, kayakers paddled by, and friendly neighbors stopped to chat.

It felt like the perfect place for me. But, despite years of living on boats, I had absolutely no experience with houseboats. I was way out of my depth.

Nevertheless, when I heard someone else was putting in an offer a few weeks later, I decided to take the plunge. I got my finances together and secured a loan from a family member for about $25,000 on top of the money I'd saved up.

My offer of $248,159 (342,500 Canadian dollars) for the 625-square-foot houseboat was accepted, and I made the move in November 2020.

Moving aboard: 'The best decision I ever made'

Going straight into a Canadian winter as a houseboat novice is generally considered a poor decision. But I had neighbors who came over armed with tools and optimism when my pipes froze. They dropped off jars of freeze-dried corn for the swans and soup for me.

Three years later, I regard buying my houseboat as the best decision I ever made.

I'm a marketing content specialist and primarily work remotely from my waterside desk overlooking the harbor. If I need to go into the office, I can take a quick train downtown.

Despite the proximity to the city, it feels like I live in another world. I spend my summers going for sunrise kayaks and picnics at the beach after work. In winter, I cozy up by the fire with my two cats, Charlie and Finn, and explore the park and cross-country ski when the snow permits.

Leaving the convenience of city life has been a small price to pay for the daily joys and serenity of living on the water.

When it comes to the costs of houseboat life, there's some variation between summer and winter, but these are my typical monthly fees:

Mooring fee : $732 (covers my allotted space on the dock, water, access to electricity and septic pump out, parking, and mail)

: $732 (covers my allotted space on the dock, water, access to electricity and septic pump out, parking, and mail) Insurance : $223

: $223 Electricity : $76

: $76 Internet : $57

: $57 Loan repayment: $362

Total: $1,450 U.S.

In addition to recurring costs, I'd estimate I've spent about $2,200 U.S. on small renovations since I moved in.

Take a look inside my houseboat

My houseboat is nestled among 25 floating homes. To enter, you walk across the gangplank and onto the front deck. The dockside has hookup points for water, electricity, septic pump out, and fiber internet.

The first thing you'll see when you step inside is my bright, surprisingly spacious kitchen. I love cooking and have made this space my own. I retiled the backsplash, put in a new sink and faucet, and changed out the cabinet backs for rattan. With my brother's help, I recessed the cupboards and added an 18" dishwasher and work surface.

I have a countertop oven and a two-range cooktop, where I've made curries, homemade pizzas, and baked treats to share with my neighbors.

My bathroom has a typical residential toilet (which flushes into a holding tank below) and a bathtub. Integrating a shower is in my future plans.

The main room has a tall, sloping ceiling that makes the space feel large and open. This area acts as my living room, dining room, and office, and features a wood stove and sliding glass doors that exit onto my back deck.

My favorite thing I own is probably my cloud bookshelf. I love the combination of practical storage with a playful look.

Up the staircase is my loft bedroom. It fits a queen-sized bed, some drawers, and a small hanging closet my brother helped me build. My room has windows along all four walls overlooking the harbor and dock.

The upper deck is my oasis. I've spent countless hours pressure washing, sanding, and staining the wood, potting flowers, and finding the perfect outdoor furniture. Even though I can only use it for half the year, it's my favorite spot on the houseboat.

Is houseboat life the easiest option? No. But for me, I can't imagine anything more perfect.

Kate Fincham is a content writer based out of Toronto. She shares her day-to-day experiences living on a houseboat on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

