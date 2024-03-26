Hyundai's Genesis reveals all-electric SUV concept, the Neolun

Hyundai's Genesis is previewing the future of the growingly prominent luxury brand with a new large all-electric concept vehicle called the Neolun.

NEW YORK – Hyundai's Genesis is previewing the future of the growingly prominent luxury brand with a new large all-electric concept vehicle called the Neolun.

The full-size SUV features a sleek exterior design illuminated by long horizontal headlights and taillights reminiscent of the brand's current EVs, though more modern.

The interior of the Neolun – derived from the Greek "neo," or new, and the Latin "luna," which means moon – is minimalistic compared to many recent concepts that include door-to-door screens. The SUV features a large central screen with physical buttons below it and a control panel and knob to the right of the driver.

The vehicle's front seats can swivel to face the rear passengers for lounge seating.

"The Neolun Concept is a concept model that showcases the future vision of Genesis, as well as the overall direction in which the brand is headed in terms of product, design and technological advancement," Genesis said in an emailed statement.

Automakers routinely use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest or show the future direction of a vehicle or brand. The vehicles are not meant to be sold to consumers.

The company declined to disclose whether the vehicle is a preview of an upcoming large all-electric SUV for Genesis, which has been growing its lineup in the U.S.

Genesis' U.S. sales increased 23% last year to a record of 69,175 units compared to 2022. Genesis, which became its own brand in 2015, outsold more established luxury rival Infiniti and expects sales to continue to grow this year.

"Our standalone retail footprint is rapidly expanding, and the brand continues to achieve record-breaking sales results in the United States," Tedros Mengiste, vice president of sales operations for Genesis Motor America, said in a release last week.

Genesis also revealed another concept called the GV60 Magma Concept, a high-performance variant of its compact EV crossover.

The brand said it aims to develop a high-performance Magma model for each production vehicle in the existing lineup.

The concept vehicles were revealed Monday night ahead of their public debuts this week at the New York International Auto Show.