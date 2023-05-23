Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘Hurricane Has Landed:' Activist Investor Jonathan Litt Doubles Down on Office Space Short

By Stephanie Landsman,CNBC

Amir Hamia | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A major activist investor is betting stalled return-to-office plans will stir up more trouble in commercial real estate.

Land and Buildings' Jonathan Litt has been shorting REITs with high office space exposure for three years, and he has no plans to shift gears.

"If you have no rent growth and your vacancies are going up and you have giant operating expenses to run an office building, you're going backwards fast," the firm's chief investment officer told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Litt first warned Wall Street an "existential hurricane" was about to hit the sector in May 2020. Now, he's saying the "hurricane has landed."

He's doubling down on the call — citing spiking interest rates and high inflation. Litt calls them two factors he didn't anticipate when he first started shorting these companies in May 2020.

DC-based JBG Smith Properties is one of Litt's major shorts. It's down 58% since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. So far this year, JBG Smith is off 20%.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Japan and South Korea Have a Lot at Stake in a Free and Open South China Sea

news 1 hour ago

China Pledges New Audit Measures to Curb Risks and Stabilize Growth

"Washington, DC is one of the toughest markets in the country today," noted Litt. "They have a substantial office portfolio."

He adds the crackdown on lending is compounding the problems.

"This isn't a work from home story anymore. This is a financing story. It's kind of like them mall business went from the mall problem to the financing problem," Litt said. "Now, it's a financing problem. And as these debts come due, there's really nowhere to go because lenders aren't lending to the space."

JBG Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us