HSBC announces fresh $3 billion share buyback as third-quarter earnings beat expectations

By Anniek Bao,CNBC

HSBC Holdings Plc building at Canada Square in Canary Wharf financial district on 15th August 2023 in London, United Kingdom.  
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
  • HSBC reported third-quarter pre-tax profit of $8.5, a 10% rise compared to the $7.7 billion posted a year ago.
  • Quarterly revenue grew 5% to $17 billion from the $16.2 billion that was reported a year ago.
  • The bank also announced a fresh $3 billion share buyback, bringing the total amount announced this year to $9 billion.

Europe's largest lender HSBC on Tuesday announced it will repurchase up to $3 billion in shares as it issued a third-quarter earnings report that beat analyst estimates, boosted by strong revenue growth as well as its wealth and personal banking divisions.

Here are HSBC's results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate:

  • Pre-tax profit: $8.5 billion vs. $8 billion
  • Revenue: $17 billion vs. $16.2 billion
HSBC's pre-tax profit represented a 10% rise from the $7.71 billion posted a year ago. Profit after tax came in at $6.7 billion, $500 million higher than the third quarter of 2023.

The company's quarterly revenue grew 5% to $17 billion, compared to the $16.2 billion that was reported a year ago

The bank's fresh $3 million share buyback brings the total amount announced this year to $9 billion — $3 billion was announced in the first quarter and another $3 billion in the second quarter. The company added that its board has also approved a third interim dividend of $0.1 per share.

Net interest margin, a measure of lending profitability, decreased by 24 basis points to 1.46% compared with 1.70% a year ago. That's also lower than the average broker estimates of 1.56%.

Basic earnings per share for the quarter came in at 34 cents, higher than 29 cents in the same period a year ago.

The earnings report comes a week after HSBC unveiled plans to restructure into four business units: Hong Kong, U.K., international wealth and premier banking, and corporate and institutional banking, amid a major overhaul that saw the appointment of its first female finance chief.

HSBC had also vowed to streamline its businesses to "reduce the duplication of processes and decision making." The new structure will go into effect in January, and "will results in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organization," HSBC boss Georges Elhedery said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

