coronavirus

How to Get Your Employer to Help Pay Off Your Student Loans

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Americans owe nearly $1.9 trillion in student loans.

And with workers quitting at a record pace, some employers are banking on a new type of benefit to appeal to a changing workforce: student debt relief.

Companies are starting to offer student loan assistance alongside perks like vacation, retirement accounts and health insurance, according to Asha Srikantiah, head of the student debt program at Fidelity Investments. 

The benefits can range from free guidance to direct payments designed to go above and beyond your monthly minimums.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how the repayment assistance works and to learn how you might be able to get your current employer to start pitching in on your loans.  

