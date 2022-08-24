How the Controversial Barbie Brand Made a Comeback

Barbie is a 63-year-old doll, and its longtime iconography has made it a major staple of Mattel's business. Though iconic, the brand has had a troubled past regarding its promotion of unrealistic beauty standards for children, according to parents and some researchers.

Since the hiring of CEO Ynon Kreiz in 2018, Mattel began to make major changes as a result of his entertainment background. Mattel has since revamped its intellectual property verticals and overall approach to the Barbie brand, including a revision of the doll's themes, a multibrand expansion of digital content and deals for several major motion pictures across multiple brands.

Mattel's most recent ambitious venture is the star-studded Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie wrapped production in July 2022 and is slated to air in July 2023.

Watch the video to learn more.