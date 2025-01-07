How much money you need to retire in every U.S. state—it’s more than $700,000

Where you retire could change your savings needs by as much as $1.49 million, according to a new analysis by GoBankingRates.

In Hawaii, you need around $2.21 million to retire at 65 and cover essential living expenses — including housing, groceries, transportation, utilities and health care — for 25 years. That's the highest minimum required in any U.S. state. By comparison, West Virginia requires just $712,913, the lowest amount needed to cover these same basic costs.

The estimates are based on average annual living expenses for each state, using the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. After subtracting average Social Security income from the annual expenditures, GoBankingRates divided the remaining amount by 4%, following a common rule of thumb for safely drawing down retirement savings. It's worth noting that these figures reflect the bare minimum needed to retire and don't account for discretionary spending like travel or entertainment.

While housing is the biggest factor driving cost differences between states, significant variations in health care, utilities and transportation also play a role. While these estimates offer a helpful starting point for savings, they're averages and may not fully account for other factors like inflation, lifestyle changes or unexpected expenses.

Here's a look the expected total needed for retirement at age 65 in each state:

Alabama

Annual cost of living: $53,357

$53,357 Savings you need to retire: $773,000

Alaska

Annual cost of living: $74,147

$74,147 Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753

Arizona

Annual cost of living: $67,778

$67,778 Savings you need to retire: $1,133,522

Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $53,477

$53,477 Savings you need to retire: $776,005

California

Annual cost of living: $86,946

$86,946 Savings you need to retire: $1,612,716

Colorado

Annual cost of living: $61,709

$61,709 Savings you need to retire: $981,803

Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $67,117

$67,117 Savings you need to retire: $1,116,998

Delaware

Annual cost of living: $60,207

$60,207 Savings you need to retire: $944,248

Florida

Annual cost of living: $61,529

$61,529 Savings you need to retire: $977,296

Georgia

Annual cost of living: $54,980

$54,980 Savings you need to retire: $813,559

Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $110,921

$110,921 Savings you need to retire: $2,212,084

Idaho

Annual cost of living: $61,289

$61,289 Savings you need to retire: $971,288

Illinois

Annual cost of living: $57,383

$57,383 Savings you need to retire: $873,646

Indiana

Annual cost of living: $54,859

$54,859 Savings you need to retire: $810,555

Iowa

Annual cost of living: $54,319

$54,319 Savings you need to retire: $797,035

Kansas

Annual cost of living: $52,095

$52,095 Savings you need to retire: $741,455

Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $55,821

$55,821 Savings you need to retire: $834,590

Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $56,181

$56,181 Savings you need to retire: $843,603

Maine

Annual cost of living: $68,199

$68,199 Savings you need to retire: $1,144,038

Maryland

Annual cost of living: $59,426

$59,426 Savings you need to retire: $924,720

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $88,268

$88,268 Savings you need to retire: $1,645,764

Michigan

Annual cost of living: $55,460

$55,460 Savings you need to retire: $825,577

Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $57,263

$57,263 Savings you need to retire: $870,642

Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $52,576

$52,576 Savings you need to retire: $753,472

Missouri

Annual cost of living: $53,477

$53,477 Savings you need to retire: $776,005

Montana

Annual cost of living: $56,482

$56,482 Savings you need to retire: $851,114

Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $55,761

$55,761 Savings you need to retire: $833,087

Nevada

Annual cost of living: $60,147

$60,147 Savings you need to retire: $942,746

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $66,997

$66,997 Savings you need to retire: $1,113,994

New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $68,980

$68,980 Savings you need to retire: $1,163,566

New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $55,821

$55,821 Savings you need to retire: $834,590

New York

Annual cost of living: $74,147

$74,147 Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753

North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $58,645

$58,645 Savings you need to retire: $905,192

North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $55,340

$55,340 Savings you need to retire: $822,572

Ohio

Annual cost of living: $57,023

$57,023 Savings you need to retire: $864,633

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $52,816

$52,816 Savings you need to retire: $759,481

Oregon

Annual cost of living: $66,096

$66,096 Savings you need to retire: $1,091,462

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $57,023

$57,023 Savings you need to retire: $864,633

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $67,538

$67,538 Savings you need to retire: $1,127,514

South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $57,203

$57,203 Savings you need to retire: $869,140

South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $55,460

$55,460 Savings you need to retire: $825,577

Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $54,078

$54,078 Savings you need to retire: $791,027

Texas

Annual cost of living: $55,641

$55,641 Savings you need to retire: $830,083

Utah

Annual cost of living: $65,795

$65,795 Savings you need to retire: $1,083,951

Vermont

Annual cost of living: $68,559

$68,559 Savings you need to retire: $1,153,051

Virginia

Annual cost of living: $60,387

$60,387 Savings you need to retire: $948,755

Washington

Annual cost of living: $68,259

$68,259 Savings you need to retire: $1,145,540

West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $50,954

$50,954 Savings you need to retire: $712,913

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $59,666

$59,666 Savings you need to retire: $930,729

Wyoming

Annual cost of living: $57,323

$57,323 Savings you need to retire: $872,144

