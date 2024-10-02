How much money you need to retire comfortably in every U.S. state

Where you retire can be almost as important as the amount of money you've saved, given how much the cost of living varies from state to state.

The annual cost of a comfortable retirement can differ by as much as $67,981 depending on where you settle, according to a recent GOBankingRates analysis of all 50 U.S. states.

Hawaii has the highest average retirement expenses in the country, costing retirees an estimated $129,296 a year to live comfortably. That's more than twice the amount needed in Mississippi, where retirees need $61,315, on average.

To calculate the annual retirement costs for Americans aged 65 and older in each state, the study used Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates for food, shelter, transportation, health care, and utility expenses. A 20% cash buffer was added to this total to ensure retirees could live "comfortably," according to the study.



Housing is the biggest differentiator in the cost of living in each state. In Hawaii, a combination of high demand and limited space for homes has led to some of the highest housing costs in the country.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In Mississippi — like many other rural states — home prices and property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S., which helps keep retirement costs down.

Below are the annual retirement expenses for every state, in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Total expenditures: $50,980

20% comfort buffer: $10,196

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,176

Alaska

Total expenditures: $72,390

20% comfort buffer: $14,478

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $86,868

Arizona

Total expenditures: $63,942

20% comfort buffer: $12,788

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $76,730

Arkansas

Total expenditures: $51,211

20% comfort buffer: $10,242

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,454

California

Total expenditures: $83,906

20% comfort buffer: $16,781

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,687

Colorado

Total expenditures: $58,908

20% comfort buffer: $11,782

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,689

Connecticut

Total expenditures: $65,504

20% comfort buffer: $13,101

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,605

Delaware

Total expenditures: $58,387

20% comfort buffer: $11,677

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,064

Florida

Total expenditures: $59,660

20% comfort buffer: $11,932

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,592

Georgia

Total expenditures: $52,832

20% comfort buffer: $10,566

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,398

Hawaii

Total expenditures: $107,746

20% comfort buffer: $21,549

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $129,296

Idaho

Total expenditures: $58,503

20% comfort buffer: $11,701

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,203

Illinois

Total expenditures: $53,989

20% comfort buffer: $10,798

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,787

Indiana

Total expenditures: $52,253

20% comfort buffer: $10,451

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,704

Iowa

Total expenditures: $52,137

20% comfort buffer: $10,427

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,565

Kansas

Total expenditures: $50,517

20% comfort buffer: $10,103

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $60,620

Kentucky

Total expenditures: $53,584

20% comfort buffer: $10,717

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,301

Louisiana

Total expenditures: $53,295

20% comfort buffer: $10,659

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,954

Maine

Total expenditures: $64,405

20% comfort buffer: $12,881

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $77,286

Maryland

Total expenditures: $67,240

20% comfort buffer: $13,448

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $80,688

Massachusetts

Total expenditures: $83,501

20% comfort buffer: $16,700

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $100,201

Michigan

Total expenditures: $53,121

20% comfort buffer: $10,624

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $63,745

Minnesota

Total expenditures: $54,857

20% comfort buffer: $10,971

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,828

Mississippi

Total expenditures: $51,096

20% comfort buffer: $10,219

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,315

Missouri

Total expenditures: $51,211

20% comfort buffer: $10,242

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $61,454

Montana

Total expenditures: $54,741

20% comfort buffer: $10,948

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,689

Nebraska

Total expenditures: $54,047

20% comfort buffer: $10,809

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,856

Nevada

Total expenditures: $59,428

20% comfort buffer: $11,886

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,314

New Hampshire

Total expenditures: $65,736

20% comfort buffer: $13,147

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,883

New Jersey

Total expenditures: $65,794

20% comfort buffer: $13,159

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,952

New Mexico

Total expenditures: $54,163

20% comfort buffer: $10,833

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,995

New York

Total expenditures: $71,233

20% comfort buffer: $14,247

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $85,480

North Carolina

Total expenditures: $56,998

20% comfort buffer: $11,400

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $68,398

North Dakota

Total expenditures: $53,700

20% comfort buffer: $10,740

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,440

Ohio

Total expenditures: $54,394

20% comfort buffer: $10,879

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $65,273

Oklahoma

Total expenditures: $49,996

20% comfort buffer: $9,999

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $59,995

Oregon

Total expenditures: $66,025

20% comfort buffer: $13,205

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,230

Pennsylvania

Total expenditures: $55,320

20% comfort buffer: $11,064

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,384

Rhode Island

Total expenditures: $65,620

20% comfort buffer: $13,124

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $78,744

South Carolina

Total expenditures: $56,477

20% comfort buffer: $11,295

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,773

South Dakota

Total expenditures: $54,047

20% comfort buffer: $10,809

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,856

Tennessee

Total expenditures: $52,253

20% comfort buffer: $10,451

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $62,704

Texas

Total expenditures: $53,468

20% comfort buffer: $10,694

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $64,162

Utah

Total expenditures: $59,544

20% comfort buffer: $11,909

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $71,453

Vermont

Total expenditures: $66,372

20% comfort buffer: $13,274

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,647

Virginia

Total expenditures: $58,618

20% comfort buffer: $11,724

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $70,342

Washington

Total expenditures: $66,604

20% comfort buffer: $13,321

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $79,925

West Virginia

Total expenditures: $48,492

20% comfort buffer: $9,698

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $58,190

Wisconsin

Total expenditures: $56,130

20% comfort buffer: $11,226

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $67,356

Wyoming

Total expenditures: $55,031

20% comfort buffer: $11,006

Cost of a comfortable retirement annually: $66,037

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Get started today.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.