How military spouses can manage entrepreneurship while building retirement security

Military spouses have unique advantages as well as hurdles to overcome on their path to starting a small business, including their tendency to move around frequently.

An array of retirement accounts are available for military spouses, depending on the stage their business is in. They can start with Roth IRAs and move on to SEP IRAs. Both have low start-up costs and don't require hefty contributions at the outset.

Don't be afraid to call in a financial planner or accountant to help you get your business in order.

It's scary enough for individuals to take a chance on themselves and start their own business, but the spouses of military servicemembers are often grappling with a unique set of hurdles on the journey toward entrepreneurship.

Certified financial planner Adrienne Ross can speak to that personally. She and her now-retired Marine Corps husband were constantly on the move during his military career, and that made the complicated process of earning her bachelor's degree a yearslong process.

"We would move, and it would be like going through the process all over again," recalled Ross, a partner at Clear Insight Wealth Management in Spokane, Wash. "I went to multiple colleges to complete a degree, and we were never in one place long enough."

She ultimately completed her education at the University of Illinois Springfield through an online program while she and her family were living outside the U.S., but the ordeal informed her decision to become a financial planner, hang out her own shingle and work with military families toward financial stability.

"The client base I focused on serving is military families because I understand what it's like to move all the time and have so many disruptions to your work life and personal life – and how it impacts your financial journey as well," she said.

Unique advantages and disadvantages

The itinerant lifestyle that Ross grappled with as she worked on her degree can be a handicap for military spouses who are trying to build out a business.

"The number one additional hurdle would be things like business licensing," said Bill Sweet, CFP and CFO at Ritholtz Wealth Management and U.S. Army combat veteran. "Each state and municipality will have its own licensing requirements, and there isn't always reciprocity." That's often the case for teachers and nurses, for example.

"If you're moving around every two to three years to follow your spouse, it becomes difficult to redo your nursing license on a business income," he said. "But when it comes to things like retirement savings, I think there are a lot of neat things you can do."

Servicemembers can enroll in the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan, for instance, which offers benefits and savings like the 401(k) plans available to private-sector employees.

A spousal individual retirement account might be a good starting point for military spouses, even if they themselves aren't yet employed. The servicemember can sock away up to $7,000 in 2025 ($8,000 for those age 50 and older) into the spouse's IRA. To make this work, the married couple must be filing jointly.

"Most families today live on two incomes, so they should plan on retiring on two incomes," said John Power, CFP at Power Plans in Walpole, Mass. "Every military spouse should have a spousal IRA. The IRS allows you to deduct from your income to contribute to your spouse's IRA – and if you can do that, you should do that."

While the spousal IRA is enough to start stashing money away for retirement, entrepreneurs can take other steps to beef up their savings as their business grows.

In Ross's case, she started out with a Roth IRA – a retirement account where contributions are made on an after-tax basis but grow tax free and, most importantly, are free of tax upon withdrawal. "I love Roth IRAs," she said. "They are super flexible, available to many people and very attainable, especially if you're getting started with a small business."

Roth IRA contribution limits are capped at $7,000 for those under 50 ($8,000 for those 50 and over). Be aware that if you have both a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA, the contribution limit of $7,000 is an aggregate amount. The upshot of Roth IRAs? You don't need a whole lot of money to start saving in the first place.

"You can start with as little as $50 a month, and in most places fees are very reasonable," Ross said.

Graduating to more complex savings options

When Ross's business grew, she shifted into using a simplified employee pension plan, or SEP IRA, for retirement savings. These plans are specifically for small businesses, and they don't come with the hefty start-up costs you might see in conventional retirement plans.

The upshot for young businesses is that the annual contributions to SEP IRAs are flexible, which can be handy in the early years when cash flow is inconsistent. Generally, these accounts allow for a contribution of up to 25% of an employee's pay (or up to $70,000 in 2025). It should be noted that participant loans are not allowed under these arrangements, however.

"In terms of planning your own retirement, treat the business like a job and treat yourself as an employee of that business," said Sean Gillespie, president of Redeployment Wealth Strategies in Virginia Beach, Va. "Take the proceeds and feed your retirement the way you would if you were [a W-2 employee] working for someone else."

Eventually, Ross and Gillespie partnered with another advisor to form a registered investment advisory firm called Apforia. Because of this arrangement, they had the assets and the economy of scale needed to start a 401(k) plan.

In 2025, individuals can put away up to $23,500 in a 401(k) plan, plus $7,500 if they're 50 and over (or up to an additional $11,250 for employees aged 60 to 63).

It's OK to seek help

Military spouses seeking to make the leap into entrepreneurship should leverage their connections to peers.

"Having that connection to other military spouses who have their own businesses was really important," said Ross. "They have that same understanding of what it's like to be living a nomadic life and trying to build a business or career for yourself despite all of that."

They should also invest in themselves by calling in a financial planner or an accountant who can help them build a resilient and healthy business.

"Ultimately, I think working with a professional will pay off, and being proactive," said Sweet. "Pay a little out of pocket and talk to a CPA or CFP about setting up a business."

