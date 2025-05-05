How CNBC calculated its Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025

CNBC's Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025 are based on revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, figures for the most recent fiscal year.

CNBC's valuation results for the European teams are for the 2023-24 season, and for Major League Soccer teams, results are for the 2024 season.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For the European teams, which report financial results in euros or pounds, CNBC converted revenue and EBITDA figures to U.S. dollars based on the average exchange rates during the 2023-24 season (1 euro = $1.0816; 1 pound = $1.2608).

CNBC used an average exchange rate for the income statement because revenue and expenses are accrued over 12 months.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Team values and debt figures have been converted to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate as of March 27, 2025 (1 euro = 1.0788; 1 pound = $1.2938).

CNBC uses enterprise values — equity plus net debt — to measure team values. CNBC includes the economics of the team's stadium — but excludes the value of the real estate — based on comparable transactions and the expertise of sports bankers.

Soccer teams in Europe can make a lot of money from winning their league title, or advancing far in the annual Union of European Football Associations, or UEFA, Champions League. They could also lose a lot of money by being relegated out of the top division of their respective domestic league.

To the extent possible, CNBC's valuations consider prospective revenue changes due to current domestic league standings and Champions League prospects. Likewise, CNBC has attempted to capture stadium upgrades, which can add money via more tickets, hospitality and sponsorships, into our valuations.

Sources for CNBC's Official Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025 include the teams' annual reports and documents; team executives and investors; research reports from banks and credit ratings agencies; and sports bankers. CNBC also used the annual Deloitte Football Money League report and Swiss Ramble to check figures.

European teams break down their revenue into three categories: match day revenue, broadcasting revenue and commercial revenue. Match day revenue is largely derived from gate receipts, including ticket and corporate hospitality sales, as well as premium seating and membership revenue. Broadcasting revenue includes prize money and distributions from participation in domestic leagues, cups and UEFA club competitions, such as the Champions League. Commercial revenue includes sponsorships, merchandising, revenue from other commercial operations and non-soccer events.

MLS teams do not break down their revenue into categories.

Check out the full list of CNBC's Global Soccer Team Valuations 2025.