House Oversight Committee to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing next week

The House Oversight Committee will hold the first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Sept. 28, a committee spokesperson said Tuesday.

"The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The committee plans to subpoena the personal and business bank records of Hunter Biden, the president's son, and his brother James Biden.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, last week directed three GOP-led committees to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

McCarthy claimed during a press conference that the president had lied to the American people about his knowledge of his family's business dealings.

The impeachment inquiry is being led by Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith of Missouri.

The Oversight Committee led by Comer opened an investigation in January into allegations that Biden profited from his son Hunter's business dealings while he was vice president.

Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said last week that Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months and have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the oversight committee, has called that GOP investigation into Biden a "complete and total bust."