House censures Rep. Al Green for heckling Trump during speech to Congress

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for heckling President Donald Trump during the president's speech to Congress earlier this week.

The vote to censure Green was 224--198.

Ten of the lawmaker's fellow Democrats joined Republicans in voting to formally express disapproval for conduct, which consisted of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reading the censure out loud to Green as he stood in the well of the House chamber.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sang the civil rights protest song "We Shall Overcome" as Johnson finished, spurring a handful of Republicans to yell "order!"

"Shame on you!" Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Joyce Beatty yelled at GOP representatives.

Johnson ordered Green ejected from the House chamber on Tuesday night after the Texan loudly interrupted Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress and refused to sit down.

Fewer than 30 members of the House have been censured.

Green on Wednesday said he would "suffer the consequences" for heckling Trump.

"But truthfully, I would do it again," he said at the time.