H&M Removes Justin Bieber Merchandise Following Criticism From Pop Star

H&M announced it will be pulling a line of merchandise featuring pop star Justin Bieber.

Bieber had slammed the company on Instagram, calling the products "trash."

The company said despite Bieber's claims, it followed all proper approval procedures.

H&M will no longer sell a line of Justin Bieber merchandise after the musician told fans he didn't "approve" of the clothing bearing his name and likeness.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," the singer wrote in an Instagram story Monday. "Don't buy it."

H&M said Wednesday it will be removing the line from its stores and its website out of "respect" for Bieber. The company also denied claims that it didn't seek his approval.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling," the company said in a statement.

A representative for H&M told CNBC it pulled all items from the line including t-shirts and hoodies. The collection also included tote bags and phone accessories, according to various media reports. Many of the products featured Bieber himself or lyrics to hit songs like "Ghost" from his 2021 album "Justice."

As of midday Wednesday, a search for Bieber's name on H&M's website returned zero products.