Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Here's where the jobs are for August 2024 — in one chart

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Here’s where the jobs are for August 2024 — in one chart
Getty Images
  • The August jobs report came in weaker than expected.
  • Employment growth by different industries showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy.
  • The growth was led by leisure and hospitality and health care and social assistance.

The August jobs report came in weaker than expected, and employment growth by different industries showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The growth was led by leisure and hospitality and health care and social assistance, with each category adding more than 40,000 jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If private education is included with the health-care group, as some economists do, that category would have grown by 47,000 jobs.

Elsewhere in the report, related categories of jobs saw conflicting data. Construction was a bright spot, growing by 34,000 jobs, but manufacturing shed 24,000 jobs. Professional and business services ticked up by 8,000 jobs, but information lost 7,000.

"The job growth is coming really from only three places right now: leisure and hospitality, health and education services, and government. … We're just not seeing a lot of growth in business and professional services, and I think that is indicative of an economy that's slowing down," former Department of Labor chief economist Betsey Stevenson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Money Report

News 8 mins ago

For online shoppers, Friday is the best day to score a discount, report finds

News 22 mins ago

Harris wants a 28% capital gains tax rate for top earners. Here's what advisors are telling clients

Even some of the stronger categories showed a slowdown, at least temporarily. The health-care subsector added 31,000 jobs, or about half its average over the prior 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us