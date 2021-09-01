Here's How to Turn $100 Per Month Into More Than $150,000 by the Time You Retire

Even an extra $100 per month invested in a retirement account can equal a six-figure payout when you are ready to retire.

CNBC crunched the numbers and we can tell you how much investing an extra $100 a month now will equal when you are ready to retire.

Just a few things to remember: These numbers assume you put the money in a retirement account, will get a 4% return on your investments and will retire at age 67.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how much your savings will grow over time.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.