Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How to Turn $100 Per Month Into More Than $150,000 by the Time You Retire

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Even an extra $100 per month invested in a retirement account can equal a six-figure payout when you are ready to retire. 

CNBC crunched the numbers and we can tell you how much investing an extra $100 a month now will equal when you are ready to retire. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Just a few things to remember: These numbers assume you put the money in a retirement account, will get a 4% return on your investments and will retire at age 67.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how much your savings will grow over time. 

Money Report

Markets 1 hour ago

The Indian Rupee Has Had a Stable Run This Year, But UBS Expects It Will Be ‘Short-Lived'

Markets 4 hours ago

Japan's Nikkei 225 Surges Nearly 2% as Stocks Continue to See Gains for Second Day

More from Invest in You:
How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year
The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us