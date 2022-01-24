Here's How Much Money You Have to Earn to Be in the Top 1% in Every US State

Have you ever wondered how much money you need to make per year to crack the top 1% of earners in your state?

You might already make the cut in West Virginia if you have an annual income over $350,000, for instance. Other states have much higher thresholds to reach the top 1%. In Connecticut, you need to earn nearly $900,000.

According to a recent study by personal finance website SmartAsset, an American family needed to earn $597,815 in 2021 to be in the top 1% nationally. SmartAsset used 2018 income data from the Internal Revenue Service and readjusted those figures to 2021 dollars using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index to account for inflation.

In 2021, the top 1% earned more than twice the income of the top 5% nationwide. While the top 1% earned almost $600,000, you only needed to pull in $240,712 to crack the top 5% of U.S. earners, according to SmartAsset.

But the bar for the highest income bracket varies from state to state. Check out how much you needed to make in 2021 to make it into the top 1% in your state. States are listed in descending order, starting with the state with the highest income threshold for the top 1%.

Connecticut

Top 1% income threshold: $896,490

Top 5% income threshold: $311,589

Massachusetts

Top 1% income threshold: $810,256

Top 5% income threshold: $314,389

New York

Top 1% income threshold: $777,126

Top 5% income threshold: $265,530

New Jersey

Top 1% income threshold: $760,462

Top 5% income threshold: $308,976

California

Top 1% income threshold: $745,314

Top 5% income threshold: $291,277

Washington

Top 1% income threshold: $685,128

Top 5% income threshold: $283,574

Colorado

Top 1% income threshold: $632,277

Top 5% income threshold: $264,313

Illinois

Top 1% income threshold: $627,329

Top 5% income threshold: $250,266

Florida

Top 1% income threshold: $623,736

Top 5% income threshold: $223,179

Christian Adams | Getty Images

Texas

Top 1% income threshold: $594,313

Top 5% income threshold: $237,383

Maryland

Top 1% income threshold: $588,035

Top 5% income threshold: $265,100

Virginia

Top 1% income threshold: $584,784

Top 5% income threshold: $270,360

Wyoming

Top 1% income threshold: $578,298

Top 5% income threshold: $212,937

Minnesota

Top 1% income threshold: $574,780

Top 5% income threshold: $243,659

New Hampshire

Top 1% income threshold: $568,731

Top 5% income threshold: $254,995

Georgia

Top 1% income threshold: $543,748

Top 5% income threshold: $225,232

Pennsylvania

Top 1% income threshold: $541,612

Top 5% income threshold: $229,015

North Dakota

Top 1% income threshold: $540,837

Top 5% income threshold: $223,203

Nevada

Top 1% income threshold: $540,025

Top 5% income threshold: $205,028

Utah

Top 1% income threshold: $528,864

Top 5% income threshold: $217,757

Oregon

Top 1% income threshold: $517,607

Top 5% income threshold: $228,006

North Carolina

Top 1% income threshold: $506,795

Top 5% income threshold: $218,073

South Dakota

Top 1% income threshold: $504,422

Top 5% income threshold: $203,185

Arizona

Top 1% income threshold: $503,408

Top 5% income threshold: $216,972

Kansas

Top 1% income threshold: $501,009

Top 5% income threshold: $213,529

Rhode Island

T op 1% income threshold: $493,748

Top 5% income threshold: $220,113

Tennessee

Top 1% income threshold: $492,583

Top 5% income threshold: $201,597

Adina Olteanu / 500px | 500px Prime | Getty Images

Alaska

Top 1% income threshold: $486,671

Top 5% income threshold: $230,260

Delaware

Top 1% income threshold: $480,472

Top 5% income threshold: $222,092

Nebraska

Top 1% income threshold: $477,312

Top 5% income threshold: $207,417

Michigan

Top 1% income threshold: $476,358

Top 5% income threshold: $208,693

Wisconsin

Top 1% income threshold: $475,584

Top 5% income threshold: $204,669

Louisiana

Top 1% income threshold: $471,506

Top 5% income threshold: $199,454

Missouri

Top 1% income threshold: $470,279

Top 5% income threshold: $202,054

Oklahoma

Top 1% income threshold: $469,311

Top 5% income threshold: $197,397

Montana

Top 1% income threshold: $465,702

Top 5% income threshold: $196,629

South Carolina

Top 1% income threshold: $463,976

Top 5% income threshold: $202,000

Idaho

Top 1% income threshold: $462,352

Top 5% income threshold: $197,850

Ohio

Top 1% income threshold: $460,129

Top 5% income threshold: $197,621

Hawaii

Top 1% income threshold: $453,471

Top 5% income threshold: $212,622

Vermont

Top 1% income threshold: $451,765

Top 5% income threshold: $206,007

Iowa

Top 1% income threshold: $441,223

Top 5% income threshold: $202,268

Indiana

Top 1% income threshold: $437,567

Top 5% income threshold: $192,928

Maine

Top 1% income threshold: $434,306

Top 5% income threshold: $194,663

Alabama

Top 1% income threshold: $432,330

Top 5% income threshold: $193,273

Kentucky

Top 1% income threshold: $412,836

Top 5% income threshold: $184,217

Arkansas

Top 1% income threshold: $411,633

Top 5% income threshold: $183,945

New Mexico

Top 1% income threshold: $384,427

Top 5% income threshold: $185,641

Mississippi

Top 1% income threshold: $361,462

Top 5% income threshold: $168,705

West Virginia

Top 1% income threshold: $350,212

Top 5% income threshold: $171,135

