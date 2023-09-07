Here are the 13 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Eli Lilly, McDonald's

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Sept. 7, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Weekly jobless claims 216,000 versus 230,000 expected. Will a resilient labor market push Fed to slip in another interest rate hike this year? Remember, August nonfarm payrolls were stronger than expected and stepping up for a second month in a row after June's smallest monthly gain since December 2020.

JPMorgan forecasts $100 billion category for so-called GLP-1 treatments such as Eli Lilly's (LLY) diabetes drug Mounjaro, which is expected to be approved by regulators soon to treat obesity. The analysts keep overweight (buy) rating on LLY, which is a holding of the CNBC Investing Club.

Canaccord starts Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) consumer division split-off Kenvue (KVUE) with a buy and a $28-per-share price target.

Is DraftKings (DKNG) the winner of the online betting group? Barclays raises price target to $32 per share from $30. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating. Sports betting and table games.

General Mills (GIS) gets several price-target cuts.

Citi takes Micron (MU) price target to $85 per share from $75. Keeps buy rating. The analysts open "90-day positive catalyst watch."

Wells Fargo upgrades McDonald's (MCD) to overweight from equal weight (buy from hold). Keeps $310-per-share price target.

Susquehanna raises SLB (SLB) price target to $72 per share from $68. Keeps positive rating on the oilfield services company previously known as Schlumberger.

Citi bumps DocuSign (DOCU) price target to $81 per share from $78. Keeps buy rating.

Price target at American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) now being raised: Barclays, BofA, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Telsey Advisory. American Eagle after the bell Wednesday delivered quarterly revenue and earnings beat.

Barclays lowers price target on Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to $76 per share from $80.

Dell (DELL) downgraded to underweight from equal weight (sell from hold) at Barclays, which keeps price target at $53 per share.

DA Davidson raises price target on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to $176 per share from $163. Keeps buy rating.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.