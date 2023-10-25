Here are the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Apple and Exxon Mobil

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Oct. 25, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

ASML chip orders spike, lots from China, making up 46% of third-quarter sales. Interesting to see if that's a red-line violation for semis. The Biden administration recently announced sweeping new caps on the sale of semi technology to China.

Deutsche Bank cuts its price target for Apple (AAPL) to $200 from $210 and keeps buy rating on shares, says prior Q1 revenue estimate of 10% year-over-year is too optimistic. Cut will drive stock lower.

Multiple price target increases for Spotify (SPOT) following the company's strong third-quarter results.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) price target lowered to $134 from $137 at JPMorgan, stays overweight on shares. Reflects modest dilution from the Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) acquisition.

General Motors (GM) hit with multiple price target decreases despite Q3 beat, thanks to ongoing auto workers' strike.

Boeing (BA) said it will deliver fewer 737 Max aircraft than previously expected as it works through productions issues. Maintains expectations for 2023 free cash flow. Shares up 3% in the premarket.

Coca-Cola (KO) price target raised to $62 from $60 at Wells Fargo.

3M (MMM) PT lowered at RBC Capital, keeps sell rating on the stock.

T-Mobile (TMUS) shares up 1% premarket after cellphone carrier reported earnings beat. Only negative in quarter was that total net customers was weak.

RBC lowers price target for PulteGroup (PHM), citing modest Q3 earnings beat that was more than offset by weaker outlook for Q4 orders.

Citi downgrades Etsy (ETSY) to neutral, lowers TP to $67 from $114 on uncertain growth look.

