Helicopter crashes in Hudson River off of Manhattan, leaving several dead

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A New York Fire Department Marine 1 boat departs from Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J.
Jennifer Peltz | AP
  • A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan, police said.
  • There were fatalities from the crash, NBC New York reported.
  • The NTSB said it was gathering information about the crash.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off of Manhattan, killing several people on board, NBC New York reported, citing sources.

Four people had been pulled from the water and were taken to a hospital, NBC New York also said. It was not clear how many people were on the helicopter.

Video posted on social media showed a helicopter upside down in the Hudson River.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," the NYPD said in a post on X.

The helicopter appeared to be a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking site.

First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J.
Jennifer Peltz | AP
First responders walk along Pier 40, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York, across from where a helicopter went down in the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J.

The helicopter's flight records show it taking off and landing from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport several times in the last few days. Such routes are common with sightseeing helicopter tours, but it was not immediately clear what the purpose of the flight on Thursday was.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate the crash and that it is still gathering information. The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

