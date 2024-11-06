Harris says ‘we must accept' election results, commits to peaceful transfer of power

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed supporters at Howard University after conceding the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Harris said supporters must accept the outcome of the presidential election.

Harris ran a shortened campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Kamala Harris told supporters "we must accept the results of this election" after she conceded defeat Wednesday to President-elect Donald Trump.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said at the vice president's alma mater Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

It was the first time that Harris had spoken on camera to the public since Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning.

"We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square," she said.

Harris was joined by her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and other family members and campaign staff. Many members of the crowd were teary-eyed as the vice president delivered her remarks.

"I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now," Harris said. "I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it."

Harris urged her supporters to remain hopeful in the coming administration.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris said. "The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people."

"This is not a time to throw up our hands," she added. "This is a time to roll up our sleeves."

Over the course of her 107-day campaign, Harris broke fundraising records and regularly held rallies attended by tens of thousands of people. She also collected an array of high-profile endorsements — from music superstars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to staunch conservatives like former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

"We have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing people together from every walk of life and background, united by love of country," Harris said.

Harris was originally scheduled to speak at her election watch party at Howard University on Tuesday night, but her campaign dismissed the crowd as vote counts trickled in and Trump appeared to pull ahead.

Wednesday's speech capped off a series of events with no parallel in American political history. It began when Trump survived an assassination attempt in early July. A week later, Harris was spontaneously catapulted to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.