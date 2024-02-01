Haley campaign started election year with $14 million, after raising $17 million last quarter

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign for president raised more than $17 million last quarter and came into the crucial election year with a strong $14 million in the bank.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign for president raised more than $17 million last quarter and came into the crucial election year with $14 million in the bank, according to new Federal Election Commission records.

The solid amount of cash Haley's campaign has on hand could provide a much-needed cushion for the former South Carolina governor in a long primary contest against front-runner Donald Trump.

Already underway, the next major primary is in South Carolina on Feb. 24. Trump is leading Haley in the polls there by about 30 percentage points, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

The campaign total does not include what Haley's allied joint fundraising committee, Team Stand for America, has raised. On Wednesday, this group reported an additional $13 million in contributions over the final six months of 2023.

Team Stand for America transferred just more than $2 million directly to Haley's campaign, according to the records. The committee started 2024 with about $2 million.

Unlike a super political action committee, the Haley presidential campaign takes in contributions under strict rules and limits, but it is allowed to spend that money on direct expenses such as campaign staff, travel and political rallies. A super PAC, however, can accept unlimited contributions but is prohibited from funding direct expenses such as airfare and campaign payrolls.



