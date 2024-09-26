Grubhub-owner Just Eat Takeaway to deliver sex toys in partnership with adult retailer Lovehoney

Food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com is partnering with online adult retailer Lovehoney Group to deliver sex toys on its app.

The company, which owns Grubhub, said the offering would be available to customers via its Just Eat brands in the U.K. and Denmark, and it's Liferando food ordering service in Austria.

It comes as food delivery firms look beyond their core takeaway businesses into other product areas, such as groceries, electronic gadgets, and medicine and pharmaceuticals.

The Anglo-Dutch online takeaway delivery firm said it would sell some of Lovehoney's best-selling products, including sex toys from its popular Womanizer, We-Vibe- ROMP and Fifty Shades of Grey products lines.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com climbed 2% Thursday, above the pan-European Stoxx 600 index's 1% gains. The firm's shares are down around 1% over the last 6 months amid a broader decline in food delivery stocks.

Just Eat and other takeaway apps have been looking to move beyond their core food business by branching out into other product areas, such as groceries, electronic gadgets, and pharmaceuticals.

They have long talked about expanding their services to offer fast delivery of any product type — in a similar way to Amazon, with consumers now able to buy a wide array of products online and have them delivered in as little as a day.

This is the first big-name partnership of a takeaway delivery company with a sex-toy retailer, however.

"Self-care is becoming more important to consumers, and we are delighted to service our customers with the expansion of our assortment into the category," Guido Fambach, executive vice president of sales for Just Eat Takeaway.com, said in a statement Thursday.

"As we look forward, we will continue to focus on partnerships that make it easier for our consumers to seamlessly incorporate the products they know and love into their daily lives," he added.

To ensure kids and teens can't access adult products, Just Eat said it would implement age restrictions to ensure no one under 18-years-old can buy products from Love Honey.

Just Eat bought Grubhub in June 2020, expanding the company's company's from Europe across the United States and Canada.