‘Grim Milestone' Reached in Ukraine With More Than 100 Attacks on Health Facilities and Transport Vehicles, WHO Says

WHO condemned Russia's more than 100 attacks on health-care facilities and transport vehicles, including ambulances, in Ukraine over the last six weeks.

The attacks violate international humanitarian law, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Some 73 people have been killed and 51 injured, including health workers and patients, in the attacks, he said.

The World Health Organization on Thursday condemned Russia's more than 100 attacks on health-care facilities and transport vehicles, including ambulances, in Ukraine over the last six weeks — in violation of international humanitarian law.

Some 73 people have been killed and 51 injured, including health workers and patients, in the attacks, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing," Tedros said at a joint news conference in Washington. D.C., with U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra to mark World Health Day. Tedros called the more than 100 attacks a "grim milestone."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Peace is the only way forward," Tedros said. "I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war."

Tedros's remarks come on the 42nd day of Russia's invasion, which has caused hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine, including dozens of children.

He outlined efforts by the WHO and the U.S. to keep Ukraine's "health system running." The measures include working with neighboring countries to support access to care for refugees and delivering 180 metric tons of medical supplies to the hardest-hit areas of the country, with plans to increase that support.

The total number of attacks is more than double what the WHO verified three weeks ago.