Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
recall alert

Google's Fitbit Recalls 1 Million Smartwatches Over Burn Hazard

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Andrew Evers, CNBC
  • Google-owned Fitbit is recalling its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.
  • About 1 million Ionic watches have been sold in the U.S., along with nearly 700,000 sold internationally, the agency said.
  • Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the battery in the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries, two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns, the agency said.

Google-owned Fitbit is recalling its Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

About 1 million Ionic watches have been sold in the U.S., along with nearly 700,000 sold internationally, the agency said.

The lithium-ion batteries in the smartwatches can overheat, which could cause burns, the CPSC said. Consumers should immediately stop using the Ionic watches and contact Fitbit to start the return of the device, CPSC said. After returning the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299 and a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the battery in the watch overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries, two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns, the agency said. Internationally, the company received 59 reports of overheating, with 40 reports of burn injuries.

A Fitbit spokesperson said the burns are rare. The recall doesn't expand to the company's other smartwatches or fitness trackers.

Google announced in 2019 that it was acquiring Fitbit for around $2.1 billion at a fully diluted equity value. The deal, which closed last year, had been meant to help boost Google's presence in the wearables market.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Make It 23 mins ago

How Soon Is Too Soon to Quit a New Job You Hate?

United States 1 hour ago

National Average for a Gallon of Gas Tops $4, the Highest Price at the Pump Since 2008

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

recall alertBusinessTechnologyProduct recalls
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us