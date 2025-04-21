Google says DOJ's proposal for breakup would harm U.S. in ‘global race with China'

Google's remedies trial for its search monopoly verdict began Monday in Washington, D.C.

The judge will hear arguments from the Department of Justice on its proposal to break up Google's Chrome and Android units.

Google plans to argue that U.S. national security and innovation will be at risk if it's forced to split apart.

As Google heads back to the courtroom Monday, the company is arguing that the U.S. needs the company in its full form to take on chief adversary China and uphold national security in the process.

The remedies trial in Washington, D.C., follows a judge's ruling in August that Google has held a monopoly in its core market of internet search, the most-significant antitrust ruling in the tech industry since the case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

The Justice Department has called for Google to divest its Chrome browser unit and open its search data to rivals. Google said in a blog post on Monday that such a move is not in the best interest of the country as the global battle for supremacy in artificial intelligence rapidly intensifies. In the first paragraph of the post, Google named China's DeepSeek as an emerging AI competitor.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The DOJ's proposal would "hamstring how we develop AI, and have a government-appointed committee regulate the design and development of our products," Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google's vice president of regulatory affairs, wrote in the post. "That would hold back American innovation at a critical juncture. We're in a fiercely competitive global race with China for the next generation of technology leadership, and Google is at the forefront of American companies making scientific and technological breakthroughs."

Google is one of a number of U.S. tech companies trying to fend off the Trump administration's antirust pursuits, most of which is held over from the Biden administration. Google lost a separate antitrust case last week, when a federal judge ruled Thursday that Google held illegal monopolies in online advertising markets due to its position between ad buyers and sellers.

Meta is currently in court against the Federal Trade Commission, which has alleged that the company monopolizes the social networking market and shouldn't have been able to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp. Amazon also faces an FTC lawsuit for allegedly maintaining an illegal monopoly. And beyond antitrust, Trump's FTC on Monday sued Uber, accusing the ride-hailing company of deceptive billing and cancellation practices tied to its subscription service.

It's the type of enforcement actions the tech industry was hoping to avoid when President Trump took office in January. Google, Meta, Amazon and Uber — and top executives from some — publicly donated to Trump's inaugural fund, part of a widespread corporate effort to cozy up to the incoming administration.

For Google, the search remedies trial will determine the consequences of the guilty verdict from August. The three-week trial will end on May 9. Judge Amit Mehta is expected to make his ruling in August, at which point Google plans to file an appeal.

"At trial we will show how DOJ's unprecedented proposals go miles beyond the Court's decision, and would hurt America's consumers, economy, and technological leadership," Mulholland wrote.

Google plans to argue that Chrome provides freedom. The browser helps people access the web, and its open source code is used by other companies. One of the DOJ's proposals is that Google open its search data, such as search queries, clicks and results to other companies.

That would "introduce not just cybersecurity and even national security risks, but also increase the cost of your devices," Google said.

A central part of Google''s challenge is to strike a balance between being seen as essential to American innovation, but not so essential that other companies can't compete, particularly when it comes to AI.

Google will likely tout how it's fueled AI innovation for years and will point to the "Transformers" research paper, which provided technical architecture used in AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Perplexity and Anthropic.

The DOJ has said that in search, "Google's agreements continue to insulate Google's monopoly." The department plans to bring testimony from Nick Turley, ChatGPT's head of product, and Perplexity Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko.

In a blog post on Monday, Perplexity said that "the remedy isn't breakup," but rather that consumers should have more choice. The company said phone makers should be able to offer their customers an assortment of search options "without fearing financial penalties or access restrictions."

"Consumers deserve the best products, not just the ones that pay the most for placement," Perplexity wrote. "This is the only remedy that ensures consumer choice can determine the winners."

WATCH: Google, Meta fight antitrust cases in same courthouse