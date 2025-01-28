Google reclassifies U.S. as ‘sensitive country’ alongside China, Russia after Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ comments

Google's maps division on Monday reclassified the U.S. as a "sensitive country," a designation it reserves for states with strict governments and border disputes, CNBC has learned.

Google's list of "sensitive" countries includes China, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Google's maps division on Monday reclassified the U.S. as a "sensitive country," a designation it reserves for states with strict governments and border disputes, CNBC has learned.

The new classification for the U.S. came after President Donald Trump said his administration would make name changes on official maps and federal communications. Those changes include renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" and renaming Mount Denali as Mount McKinley.

Google's order to stop designating the U.S. as a "non-sensitive" country came on Monday, according to internal correspondence viewed by CNBC. That's when the company announced it would change the name of the body of water between the Yucatan and Florida peninsulas to the "Gulf of America" in Google Maps after the Trump administration updates its "official government sources."

The decision to elevate the U.S. to its list of sensitive countries illustrates the challenges that tech companies face as they try to navigate the early days of a second Trump presidency. Since the start of the year, Meta, TikTok, Amazon and others have adjusted their products and policies to reflect Trump's political views, policies and executive orders.

Trump had a rocky relationship with Silicon Valley throughout his first presidency and didn't shy away from criticizing the sector throughout his 2024 campaign. More recently, tech executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, have pursued closer ties with Trump, with several standing behind the president during his inauguration.

Google's list of sensitive countries includes China, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, among others. The label is also used for countries that have "unique geometry or unique labeling," according to internal correspondence reviewed by CNBC.

The U.S. and Mexico are new additions.

The "sensitive" classification is a technical configuration that signifies some labels within a given country are different from other countries, a company spokesperson told CNBC.

It's unclear if Google's reclassification of the U.S. extends beyond its "Geo" division.

With more than 2 billion monthly users, Google Maps is the world's top navigation app.

Some team members within the maps division were ordered to urgently make changes to the location name and recategorize the U.S. from "non-sensitive" to "sensitive," according to the internal correspondence. The changes were given a rare "P0" order, meaning it had the highest priority level and employees were immediately notified and instructed to drop what they were doing to work on it.

Google's order states that the Gulf of America title change should be treated similar to the Persian Gulf, which in Arab countries is displayed on Google Maps as Arabian Gulf.

"We've received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," the company said in an X post. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Google added that the name Gulf of Mexico will remain displayed for users in Mexico. Users in other countries will see both names, the company said.

When the Obama administration changed the name of the Alaska mountain from Mount McKinley to Denali in August 2015, Google updated Maps to reflect the name change, a Google spokesperson told CNBC.

