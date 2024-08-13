Google launches first AI-powered Android update and new Pixel 9 phones

Google announced its new Android software update and smartphone series that utilize its Gemini AI assistant.

The company announced a Pixel 9 series that has updated features as it tries to get its artificial intelligence products in front of more consumers.

"We've completely rebuilt the assistant experience with Gemini," the company said Tuesday.

Google on Tuesday announced new artificial intelligence features that are coming to Android devices. The move to bring its Gemini AI assistant to supported devices shows again how Google aims to put its AI in front of consumers before Apple, which will launch its AI on iPhones, Macs and iPads later this year.

Google doesn't make a lot of money from its hardware business but the latest Android features could help drive new revenue through the company's Gemini AI subscription program.

"We've completely rebuilt the assistant experience with Gemini, so you can speak to it naturally the way you would with another person," said Android Ecosystem President Sameer Samat in a Tuesday blog post. "It can understand your intent, follow your train of thought and complete complex tasks."

"Starting today, you can bring up Gemini's overlay on top of the app you're using to ask questions about what's on your screen," Samat wrote. It will be available on hundreds of phone models from dozens of device makers, according to Google.

Google previously had some AI features in Android, but this is the first year it's heavily emphasizing new capabilities powered by a large AI language model installed on devices.

One example the company provided involved a user uploading a photo of a concert list and asking Gemini to see if their calendar is free, after which Gemini checks Google Calendar. If the user has availability in their schedule, Gemini offers to create a reminder to check ticket prices later that night.

The assistant can also perform tasks using information from Google apps.

"For example, Gemini can help create a daily workout routine based on your personal trainer's email, or use your resume in Google Drive to write a work bio," the company stated in its blog post.

The company also said a user might ask the Gemini assistant to draft an email and "create an image of a cake for someone who loves space," which the assistant can create and attach to the email. Or, in YouTube, a user might ask Gemini a question about the content in a video.

You can ask about what's on your phone screen in other apps, too, like Maps, Flights and Gmail. Google said it's working to add support for third-party extensions, which suggests developers may be able to add the option to their apps later.

Gemini's assistant has a range of voices. A user can have a human-like conversation through its Gemini "Live" feature, which the company first announced at its May developer conference. "Live" will initially be available for select devices and subscribers to Google's Gemini Advanced program, which costs $19.99 per month.

In June, Apple announced its long-awaited artificial intelligence push, Apple Intelligence, that can do tasks like recognize notifications important to personal context, and do cross-application tasking as well as letting Siri tap into OpenAI's ChatGPT when needed for tasks such as its writing tools and creating images.

Apple's system is currently in testing. Some early features will launch this fall alongside new iPhones, but the bulk of the system won't be released until next year.

New Pixel 9 phones and Pixel Watch 3

Google also announced its latest line of homegrown "Pixel" phones, including the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which come with the Gemini AI features.

The Pixel 9 series has, among other new features, an upgraded camera and a screen that's 35% brighter for better viewing in direct sunlight. It ships with Google's latest Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM to support AI use. RAM stands for random access memory —an important part of a computer's hardware that stores data needed to run applications.

RAM is a crucial component for running artificial intelligence inside a smartphone. Google has said that the amount of memory is a major factor in determining whether a phone can run AI.

By contrast, only high-end iPhones released in 2023 can run Apple Intelligence, which AI developers believe is due to lower amounts of memory installed on older iPhones.

The Pixel 9 starts at $799, which costs $100 more than the Pixel 8, however, smartphone costs have risen across most phone makers in the last year. The Pixel 9 Pro, which comes with a free year of "Gemini Advanced" subscription, starts at $999 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799.

Lastly, Google also announced the Pixel Watch 3. It's available in two sizes, 41 millimeter and 45 mm, with larger screens than earlier models. New features include the option to plan running workouts, information on your recovery with readiness and cardio load data, and AI-powered workout recommendations. Google also said the Pixel Watch 3 is more deeply embedded with its ecosystem, allowing you to access Nest camera and doorbell feeds, the Google TV remote, offline Google Maps, and more. The Pixel Watch 3 offers up to 24 hours of battery life, or up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.