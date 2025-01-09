Google donates $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund, joining other tech giants

Google donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund.

Other major tech companies and executives like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta both announced $1 million donations to the inaugural fund late last year.

Trump signaled late last year that he wouldn't rule out antitrust enforcement, a particularly sore spot for Google.

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage. We're also donating to the inaugural committee," Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy, told CNBC in a statement.

The company made its donation on Monday. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta both announced $1 million donations to the inaugural fund late last year, and Amazon and Apple CEO Tim Cook have also reportedly contributed.

After a candidate wins the presidential election in the U.S., they appoint an inaugural committee to organize and finance inaugural events like the opening ceremonies, galas and the parade. Unlike a direct contribution to a candidate's campaign, there are no limits on how much an individual — or a corporation or labor group — can give to an inaugural committee.

Google has donated to inaugurals in the past, and the YouTube livestream and link to the inauguration on Google's homepage are in line with previous inaugurations, a spokesperson said.

Trump has had a rocky relationship with major tech companies over the years, and he has not shied away from criticism of the sector following the election. He signaled late last year that he wouldn't rule out antitrust enforcement, which is a particularly sore spot for Google.

A federal U.S. judge ruled in August that the company has illegally held a monopoly in search and text advertising. Arguments in a second antitrust case about Google's advertising business closed in November, though a verdict has not yet been announced.

"Big Tech has run wild for years, stifling competition in our most innovative sector and, as we all know, using its market power to crack down on the rights of so many Americans, as well as those of Little Tech!" Trump wrote in a Dec. 4 post on Truth Social.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and former Alphabet President Sergey Brin met with Trump after the election, and Pichai publicly congratulated the president-elect on his "decisive victory" in a post on X.

-- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report