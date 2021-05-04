Goldman Sachs CEO Is Summoning Workers Back to the Office by June 14

Goldman CEO David Solomon wrote that, "in the US, we ask those who have not yet done so to make plans to be in a position to return to the office by Monday, June 14."

The move makes the New York financier one of Wall Street's major banks to recall employees. JPMorgan Chase is also beginning to phase U.S. workers back in.

Goldman CEO David Solomon wrote in a message viewed by CNBC that, "in the US, we ask those who have not yet done so to make plans to be in a position to return to the office by Monday, June 14," a move that makes the New York firm one of Wall Street's first major banks to recall wide swaths of employees.

The bank wants its British employees to be prepared to return to physical locations by June 21. News of Goldman's plans to bring workers back was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

The message, which was co-signed by Chief Operating Officer John Waldron and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr, noted that each of Goldman's teams will have specific instructions to return to work as conditions and capacity shift.

"While each community is at a different stage of managing through the pandemic, we continue to be encouraged by the rollout of vaccines in a number of jurisdictions, as well as by the effectiveness of the health and safety protocols we have put in place across Goldman Sachs campuses to protect our people," the executives wrote.

"We know from experience that our culture of collaboration, innovation and apprenticeship thrives when our people come together, and we look forward to having more of our colleagues back in the office so that they can experience that once again on a regular basis," they added.

Goldman declined to comment on this story.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation's biggest bank, has already told its U.S. workers that they should begin getting used to returning this month with the goal of having half of employees rotating through the office by July.

"We want people back to work and my view is that sometime in September, October it will look just like it did before," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday during The Wall Street Journal CEO Council. "And everyone is going to be happy with it, and yes, the commute, you know people don't like commuting, but so what."

"I'm about to cancel all my Zoom meetings," he added. "I'm done with it."

