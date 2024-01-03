GM's 2023 U.S. vehicle sales were its best since 2019

General Motors' U.S. vehicle sales increased 14.1% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019.

DETROIT – General Motors' U.S. vehicle sales increased 14.1% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019, prior to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and yearslong supply chain problems.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of roughly 2.6 million vehicles in 2023, including 625,176 cars and trucks sold during the fourth quarter, roughly flat compared to a year earlier.

The automaker sold about 2.3 million vehicles in 2022 and 2.9 million units in 2019.

GM's sales are in line with expectations for overall industry sales: Edmunds expects industrywide sales to hit 15.5 million in 2023, which would be a roughly 14% increase compared to 2022.

GM said it expects total U.S. industry sales to hit 16 million in 2024. That would mark the highest industry sales since more than 17 million units in 2019.

"GM has tremendous momentum. We grew our market share in 2023, maintaining strong pricing and low incentives," Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president of North America, said in a release.

GM's annual sales increase was led by a 61% increase in its Buick brand, followed by a 13.1% increase for its mainstream Chevrolet unit. Sales at the GMC and Cadillac brands were up roughly 9% each in 2023.

