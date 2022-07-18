GM Reveals Electric Chevrolet Blazer Priced Starting at $45,000

The 2024 Blazer EV is expected to arrive in showrooms beginning next summer, with starting pricing between about $45,000 and $66,000.

The new electric crossover is expected to compete against the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y crossover EVs.

The vehicle marks an important launch for the Detroit automaker in attracting attention and more mainstream consumers to EVs.

The 2024 Blazer EV is expected to arrive in dealer showrooms beginning next summer, according to GM. Starting pricing will range from about $45,000 for an entry-level Blazer to $66,000 for a "SS" performance variant that will produce up to 557 horsepower and 648 pounds-foot of torque.

GM estimates the crossover will be capable of 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds, comparable to the Model Y Performance and Mach-E at about 3.5 seconds.

Features and capabilities of the Blazer EV will range based on the four vehicle models. GM expects the electric range of the vehicle – an important number for EV owners – to be between 247 miles and 320 miles, based on the variant. The company will also offer a variant for police use based on the SS model, officials said.

The new Blazer EV will be produced at GM's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, where the traditional Blazer is assembled.

While the new EV shares the Blazer name and plant with a traditional internal combustion engine model, the vehicles are completely different in development, performance and looks. The EV is based on GM's new Ultium platform, which is expected to underpin the automaker's next-generation electric vehicles.

"It is Blazer by name … and the vibe of Blazer, but there's nothing shared from these two vehicles," said Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell during a media event.

The Blazer EV will be capable of front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive, depending on the model. Like the exterior, the interior of the vehicle is different than its traditional sibling and includes a driver-focused cockpit with a 17.7-inch-diagonal center touchscreen and an 11-inch-diagonal drive information screen.

The Blazer EV is expected to be Chevy's fourth electric model when it arrives in showrooms next year. The brand currently sells the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV with GM's older battery technology. Limited sales of the electric Silverado are scheduled to start next spring. The automaker is also expected to unveil an electric Equinox that GM has said will start around $30,000.

Starting pricing for the traditional 2022 Blazer with an internal combustion engine ranges from about $35,000 to $43,000.