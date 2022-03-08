GM Electric Vehicles to Power Homes in a New California Pilot Program

General Motors on Tuesday announced a pilot program in California that would make its electric vehicles capable of powering a home in the event of a power outage or grid failure.

The pilot program is through a partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The move matches similar capabilities by other automakers, including Ford Motor.

"This is really significant because it's another benefit of owning an electric vehicle," GM CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The move matches similar capabilities by other automakers, including Ford Motor with its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup that's due out this spring. Ford has partnered with solar company Sunrun for charging and energy accessories to allow such capabilities. EV start-up Lucid Group also has announced similar features for its $169,000 Air sedan.

Select PG&E utility customers will take part in the pilot this summer, Barra said. The companies are working to scale the pilot to open it up for larger customer trials by the end of 2022, according to a press release.