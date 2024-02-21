Germany slashes 2024 growth forecast to just 0.2% amid slower-than-expected rebound

Germany on Wednesday said that it was slashing its expectations for gross domestic product growth for 2024 to 0.2%, down from a 1.3% estimate previously.

The country narrowly avoided a recession at the end of 2023 and has faced a series of economic crises.

Germany's gross domestic product is now expected to grow by 0.2% this year, down from a previous forecast anticipating a 1.3% expansion, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday.

He added that the government now expects the German GDP will grow by 1% in 2025.

The country narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of 2023, despite its GDP declining by 0.3% in the final quarter.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Inflation is expected to fall to 2.8% throughout 2024, before returning to the 2% target range again in 2025, Habeck said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.