Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Frontier plans new flights from JFK to big American Airlines hubs Miami, Los Angeles and Dallas

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Frontier Airlines
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Frontier Airlines' new service will go to cities that are big American Airlines hubs.
  • Frontier said basic New York-Miami fares would start at $19 each way.
  • Miami flights begin in March, Dallas service rolls out in April, and Los Angeles starts in May.

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines is beefing up service in New York, planning new routes to major American Airlines hubs with fares starting under $20.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The airline plans to launch service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Miami International Airport on March 30.

A roundtrip flight leaving on April 1 and returning a week later was showing as $38 on Frontier's website for a basic ticket, which doesn't include a seat assignment or carry-on bag and is nonrefundable. The same trip on those dates on American, which includes a carry-on bag and a nonalcoholic beverage and snack, was going for $142.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Frontier has a base in Miami, but the airport is dominated by American.

Frontier is also launching flights between New York's Kennedy Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth four times a week, starting April 22.

Money Report

News 13 mins ago

Trump loses appeals court bid to halt Friday sentencing in hush money case

News 20 mins ago

U.S. drivers lost 43 hours—a full work week—to traffic in 2024: ‘If you're driving in New York, it's brutal,' expert says

On May 1, it plans to start daily nonstops between JFK and Los Angeles International Airport.

Frontier has been upbeat about its expansion and said it plans to get back to generating double-digit profit margins around mid-2025. The ultra-low-cost carrier's shares are up 17% since the start of the year, and it raised its outlook for the fourth quarter from as little as breakeven to a 4% pretax margin.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us