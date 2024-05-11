From Burger King to Panda Express, 7 places you can get Mother's Day freebies and discounts this weekend

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and restaurants across the U.S. are offering up freebies and discounts to help you celebrate.

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12. Whether you're seeking to treat your mom to pretzels or a steak dinner, you can take advantage of several sweet and savory savings this weekend.

Here are seven restaurants and fast-food chains offering deals.

Auntie Anne's

If you join Auntie Anne's free rewards program, you can purchase one cinnamon sugar or original pretzel and get another for free on May 12.

Burger King

On Sunday, members of Burger King's loyalty program can buy one Whopper and receive another for free all day at participating locations.

The deal is only available on the chain's app or website. You can join Burger King's "Royal Perks" program online at bk.com/royalperks, or by downloading the BK app.

Friendly's

At Friendly's, you can treat mom to a free scoop of ice cream on Mother's Day at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies

When you buy 12 classic cookies online or in store from Insomnia Cookies, you'll get four more classic cookies for free.

If you're ordering online, add the deal to your cart before checkout. If you're ordering in store, mention the deal to the cashier before completing your purchase. You can use the deal once per transaction and it cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.

You have until 3 a.m. PST on May 13 to take advantage of the deal.

Panda Express

Through May 12, you can get a five-person family meal for $30 by using the code THANKSMOM when you order online or on Panda Express's mobile app.

Red Robin

On Mother's Day, moms can get a $4 milkshake, a $4 "Momma's Margarita" or a $5 "Wine Time" six-ounce glass of the restaurant's house red or white wine at participating Red Robin locations.

Smoothie King

Through May 13, when you buy a 20-ounce smoothie or larger at Smoothie King, you'll get another 20-ounce smoothie for free at participating locations.

