Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

France's President Macron Overrides Parliament to Pass Retirement Age Bill

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Pool | Via Reuters
  • French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday resorted to using special constitutional powers.
  • The pensions overhaul has been met with widespread protests and strikes across France.
  • Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced to the assembly that the government would trigger Article 49.3 of the French constitution.
French unionists hold a banner during a demonstration on a 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul in Calais, on March 15, 2023.
Sameer Al-doumy | Afp | Getty Images
French unionists hold a banner during a demonstration on a 8th day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul in Calais, on March 15, 2023.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday resorted to using special constitutional powers to push his plan to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62 through the lower house of parliament.

The pensions overhaul has been met with widespread protests and strikes across France.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The reforms were passed in France's Senate on Thursday morning but had been due for a vote in the National Assembly (the lower house), where its approval was not guaranteed.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced to the assembly that the government would trigger Article 49.3 of the French constitution.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Microsoft to Improve Office 365 With ChatGPT-Like Generative A.I. Tech

news 9 mins ago

Yellen Says U.S. Banking System Is ‘Stable' and Deposits ‘Remain Safe' Following Failure of SVB, Signature

Lawmakers opposed to the reforms booed, chanted and shouted "resignation" as she spoke, Reuters reported. At one point the session was suspended for two minutes as politicians sang the national anthem too loudly for her to be heard.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us