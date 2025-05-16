Fortnite is now offline on iOS worldwide as Apple blocks game, Epic Games says

Fortnite is now unavailable on iOS globally, Epic Games said Friday, after Apple blocked a bid to reinstate the popular game on the App Store in the U.S.

"Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," the official account or Fortnite wrote in a post on social media platform X. "Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.