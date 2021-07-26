Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi Seriously Injured in Bike Accident, Was Flown to Hospital

Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming was seriously injured in a bicycle accident Friday near the Republican's home in Gillette and that night was life-flighted to a hospital in Colorado.

Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming was seriously injured in a bicycle accident Friday near the Republican's home in Gillette and that night was life-flighted to a hospital in Colorado, it was revealed Monday afternoon.

The 77-year-old's Twitter account said "the extent of Enzi's injuries, and the details of the bicycle accident are unknown at this time."

"The family asks for your prayers," said the tweet Monday, which was signed by "Team Enzi."

Enzi, who served four terms in the Senate before retiring in January, was flown to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, the tweet said.

The post that that medical staff there are continuing to evaluate his condition.

Enzi's son Brad Enzi tweeted over the weekend, "One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night.

"Also happens to be my GOAT Dad. Any and all prayers and thoughts accepted no denomination or creed preferred. Just lift him up!," Brad tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, spoke about Enzi on the Senate floor Monday.

"This weekend we received the bad news that our friend and former colleague Mike Enzi was involved in a serious accident while riding his bicycle," McConnell said.

"Mike's colleagues on both sides of the aisle were sorry enough to see him depart the chamber and begin his well-earned next chapter just a few months ago," McConnell said.

"I know members on both sides of the aisle are very much thinking of Mike at this time, praying for his health and for the entire Enzi family."

Enzi's seat was won by fellow Republican Cynthia Lummis in November.