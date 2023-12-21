Money Report

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy protection, lists more than $100 million in debts

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York.
  • The former New York City mayor listed debts that include a recent nearly $150 million civil judgment against him for defaming Georgia election workers.
  • Giuliani had served as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump when Trump was trying to reverse his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
  • A judge on Wednesday ordered Giuliani to begin paying the election workers he slandered with false claims of them engaging in ballot fraud.

Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on Thursday, citing debts that include a recent nearly $150 million civil judgment against him for defaming Georgia election workers while acting as a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

The filing by Giuliani came a day after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered him to begin paying the two election workers the damages he owed for their lawsuit against him.

Giuliani's filing estimates he has assets worth between $1 million and $10,000, and estimated liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

