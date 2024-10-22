Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested in sex trafficking case

Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida and faces sex trafficking-related charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York, NBC News reported.

Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida and faces sex trafficking-related charges brought by federal prosecutors in New York, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Two of Jeffries' associates, Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach, Florida, and James Jacobson of Wisconsin, have also been charged in connection with the case, according to NBC.

Abercrombie & Fitch declined CNBC's request for comment.

News of the arrest broke hours before federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, were set to hold a news conference to announce the arrests of a "former CEO of a major company" and two others in a "sex trafficking and interstate prostitution case."

The criminal case comes a year after Abercrombie was sued for allegedly turning a blind eye to sexual misconduct by Jeffries.

He was accused in that lawsuit of operating a sex trafficking ring that exploited young men who had hoped to become models for the company.

Attorney Brittany Henderson of Edwards Henderson, the law firm representing the plaintiff in the case, said in a statement to CNBC, "Today's arrests are monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals."

"Their fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again," Henderson said.

— CNBC's Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed reporting.