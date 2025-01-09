Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Ford reveals a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD called ‘Spirit of America'

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America
Ford
  • Ford Motor revealed a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD called "Spirit of America."
  • The Mustang GTD features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
  • The GTD models are part of Ford's plans to expand the Mustang nameplate into the higher echelons of the sports car and racing worlds.

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Thursday revealed a special edition of its $325,000 Mustang GTD called "Spirit of America," a nod to historical jet-propelled cars sharing the same name.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The white vehicle features red and blue stripes down its center, matching the overalls that Spirit of America driver Craig Breedlove wore when he broke both the 500 mph and 600 mph barriers in the 1960s.

Ford, which revealed the car for the Detroit Auto Show, declined to disclose pricing for the special-edition vehicle, which is based on the automaker's current GTD.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America
Ford
2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America

The Mustang GTD features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that produces 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque — the most powerful production Mustang in history. The car's top speed is 202 mph.

The GTD is part of Ford's plans to expand the Mustang nameplate into the higher echelons of the sports car and racing worlds.

Ford said it received more than 7,500 applications for the 2025 and 2026 Mustang GTDs during last year's application window.

2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America
Ford
2025 Mustang GTD Spirit of America

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us